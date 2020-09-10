Pharrell Williams and Adidas have been a match made in heaven for quite some time now. While Pharrell has given his aesthetic to numerous silhouettes at this point, everyone acknowledges that his best work has come on the Adidas NMD Hu which has been known for using rope laces and turning the NMD silhouette into something even more unique than it already is. Throw in some wild colors into the mix and you quickly realize that Pharrell's Adidas NMD offerings are some of the best shoes that streetwear has to offer.

While there haven't been many Human Race NMD's over the past little while, it seems as though that is about to change with the "Extra Eye" colorway that can be found below. As you can see, the upper has three different shades of primeknit, while bright vibrant colors are used as highlights on the hardware. Not to mention, this is the first NMD Hu in quite some time to ditch the trail outsole, which is something that will certainly excite OG fans.

There is no release date for these so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Adidas

