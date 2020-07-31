Pharrell Williams' partnership with Adidas has led to some pretty incredible footwear, including the Adidas NMD Human Race which remains one of the best sneakers of the last 10 years. Over the past couple of years, Williams has branched out from the NMD and has been lending his creative touch to various other silhouettes. In fact, his most latest effort will take place on the Adidas PW Boost Slide, which is the perfect piece of footwear for poolside leisure.

As you can see in the official images below, there are four colorways of the slides, including "Core Black," "Bright Orange," "Bold Gold," and "Semi Solar Pink." Every single model here is monochromatic all while the infamous Human Race branding is embedded into the sole. It's a simple yet stylish look that will appeal to those who are already well-aware of Pharrell's signature Adidas style.

When it comes to the release date, all four pairs are dropping on Adidas.com as of Saturday, August 1st for $100 USD. Meanwhile, the "Bold Gold" pair will be a BBC Ice Cream exclusive so don't expect it to drop on Adidas with the other three colorways. As always, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

