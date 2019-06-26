Over the past few years, one of the most popular artist collaborations in the sneaker world has been the Pharrell Williams Adidas NMD Human Race. The first ever collection released all the way back in 2016 and was an instant success, although the number of sneakers on the market was pretty low. Because of this, resale prices skyrocketed and even more hype was placed onto the shoe. Adidas has been releasing even more Human Race NMD's over the years which has decreased the hype and to the delight of sneakerheads, the resale prices as well.

Regardless, there are still quite a few sneakerheads clamoring for new colorways of the shoe and some new photos from @solebyjc suggest that those wishes could be fulfilled very soon.

The pair which can be viewed below is made of "Volt" primeknit with the words "KNOW/SOUL" written across the top. What's interesting about these sneakers is that they have a Gum bottom which is something we haven't seen on a Pharrell NMD before.

There is no release date for these and for now, the model could simply be a sample. Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.