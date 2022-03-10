mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

pgLang's Tanna Leone Delivers Two New Songs "With The Villains" & "Lucky"

Aron A.
March 10, 2022 11:12
With The Villains/Lucky
Tanna Leone

Tanna Leone announces Def Jam signing with two new songs.


Kendrick Lamar announced that he would be departing Top Dawg Entertainment after his next album, which means that he'll be putting more time into pgLang, a multi-disciplinary media company co-founded alongside Dave Free. Baby Keem emerged as the first artist from their camp but today, they've introduced Tanna Leone, who recently inked a deal with Def Jam.

The LA-based rapper kicked off the announcement of his deal with Def Jam with two new singles, "Lucky," and "With The Villains." Two promising offerings that offer a glimpse into his hypnotic flow and dreamy production choices.

"As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as humans, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry," Tanna Leone said in a statement following his signing.

Check both songs out below, along with the visual for "With The Villains."

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in the shadows like vamp
Lurkin low, gettin' high
After hours with the beast
If you scared, stay inside 

Tanna Leone
