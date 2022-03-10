pgLang's Tanna Leone Delivers Two New Songs "With The Villains" & "Lucky"

Kendrick Lamar announced that he would be departing Top Dawg Entertainment after his next album, which means that he'll be putting more time into pgLang, a multi-disciplinary media company co-founded alongside Dave Free. Baby Keem emerged as the first artist from their camp but today, they've introduced Tanna Leone, who recently inked a deal with Def Jam.

The LA-based rapper kicked off the announcement of his deal with Def Jam with two new singles, "Lucky," and "With The Villains." Two promising offerings that offer a glimpse into his hypnotic flow and dreamy production choices.

"As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as humans, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry," Tanna Leone said in a statement following his signing.

Check both songs out below, along with the visual for "With The Villains."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the shadows like vamp

Lurkin low, gettin' high

After hours with the beast

If you scared, stay inside