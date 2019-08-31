As each year passes, Pete Davidson inches closer towards his goal of dating every woman in Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, the Saturday Night Live star is now romantically involved with Margaret Qualley.

You may recognize the actress from her stellar performance as Pussycat in the newest Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She plays a 1960’s hippie who lures Brad Pitt’s character to the home of the Manson Family, Spahn Ranch.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. With it was initially rumored that the two would make their public debut yesterday on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Davidson actually decided to skip on an appearance on the red carpet. He did, however, join Qualley to watch the premiere of her newest film Seberg.

The two also arrived in Venice together. Another source caught Davidson and Qualley at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport. “Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” an onlooker told Us. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around.” It seems like we’ll have to wait a little longer for their official public debut.