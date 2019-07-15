The Boxing world is in mourning today after it was announced that a legend of the sport, Pernell Whitaker, had passed away at the age of 55. According to a report from TMZ, Whitaker was in Virginia Beach when he was struck by a car. Cops and first responders were called to the scene of the accident and according to those close to the event, Whitaker was the man who was hit. He was badly injured at the time and medics were, unfortunately, unable to resuscitate him. That's when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitaker was a legend in the ring and had won titles in four different weight classes including, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. The former boxer who was nicknamed Sweat Pea finished his career with a record of 40-4-1 and boxed all the way from 1984 to 2001. Boxing reporter and First Take host Max Kellerman took to Twitter today to pay his respects to the legend.

It was reported that the driver of the vehicle that hit Whitaker stayed with police and talked to them about what happened. It is unknown whether or not they were arrested.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Whitaker's family during this difficult time.