In a statement on their website, Pornhub revealed that PayPal is no longer allowing payouts to be made to performers working with the company. In the past, performers could upload their own videos to the site and then, receive payment from Pornhub through PayPal.

"We are all devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods," the company said. "We sincerely apologize if this causes any delays and we will have staff working around the clock to make sure all payouts are processed as fast as possible on the new payment methods."

A PayPal spokesperson told Motherboard: “Following a review, we have discovered that Pornhub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring,” to which, Pornhub responded, "Decisions like that of PayPal and other major companies do nothing but harm efforts to end discrimination and stigma towards sex workers. While we still have several payment methods for our models available, we will continue to add more sex worker friendly ones and explore cryptocurrency options in the near future."

For the moment, Pornhub will be paying out through direct deposits as explained in the statement on their website.