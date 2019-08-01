Paul Wall Returns With His Latest Mixtape "Frozen Face 2"

Paul Wall hasn't been as active as a rapper in recent times. Instead, he's put his focus towards jewelry and grills but that doesn't mean that he hasn't been cooking up. This year specifically, it seems like he's back on the music grind. The rapper came through with Frozen Face Vol. 1 in November and now, he follows it up with the second installment to the series. With fifteen tracks in total, Paul Wall appears to hold it down entirely on his own. The rapper delivers another project filled with trunk-rattling Southern bangers to ride out to for the month of August.

With the release of his latest body of work, it seems more than likely we'll be hearing more music from Paul Wall in the near future.