mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paul Wall Returns With His Latest Mixtape "Frozen Face 2"

Aron A.
August 01, 2019 16:18
265 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Frozen Face 2
Paul Wall

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Paul Wall is back with an icy mouth.


Paul Wall hasn't been as active as a rapper in recent times. Instead, he's put his focus towards jewelry and grills but that doesn't mean that he hasn't been cooking up. This year specifically, it seems like he's back on the music grind. The rapper came through with Frozen Face Vol. 1 in November and now, he follows it up with the second installment to the series. With fifteen tracks in total, Paul Wall appears to hold it down entirely on his own. The rapper delivers another project filled with trunk-rattling Southern bangers to ride out to for the month of August.

With the release of his latest body of work, it seems more than likely we'll be hearing more music from Paul Wall in the near future.

Paul Wall Mixtapes project South
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Paul Wall Returns With His Latest Mixtape "Frozen Face 2"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject