Paul Wall, Lil Keke & Slim Thug Team Up On "Still Sippin"

Paul Wall became a trending topic last week after someone tweeted that his existence in hip-hop culture in 2021 would be problematic. That individual was quickly educated on why they were wrong about that. Paul Wall has cemented his name in hip-hop and Houston rap culture since the early 2000s. His appearance on songs like "Slow Jamz" and "Still Tippin" have carried a legacy that fans still cherish to this day.

This week, Paul Wall reminded everyone that his H-Town roots alongside Lil Keke and Slim Thug for their collaboration on "Still Sippin." The three rappers ooze swagger on the record as they detail their lavish collection of vehicles and, of course, diamond grillz.

Check out Paul Wall, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug's brand-new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in that drop, sittin' low

I sip that Wok by the fo'

My paint drip out on the floor

Ice in my mouth 10 below

