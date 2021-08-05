mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paul Wall, Lil Keke & Slim Thug Team Up On "Still Sippin"

Aron A.
August 04, 2021 20:46
586 Views
31
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Still Sippin
Paul Wall, Lil Keke & Slim Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Paul Wall, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug reunite for "Still Sippin."


Paul Wall became a trending topic last week after someone tweeted that his existence in hip-hop culture in 2021 would be problematic. That individual was quickly educated on why they were wrong about that. Paul Wall has cemented his name in hip-hop and Houston rap culture since the early 2000s. His appearance on songs like "Slow Jamz" and "Still Tippin" have carried a legacy that fans still cherish to this day.

This week, Paul Wall reminded everyone that his H-Town roots alongside Lil Keke and Slim Thug for their collaboration on "Still Sippin." The three rappers ooze swagger on the record as they detail their lavish collection of vehicles and, of course, diamond grillz.

Check out Paul Wall, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug's brand-new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in that drop, sittin' low
I sip that Wok by the fo'
My paint drip out on the floor
Ice in my mouth 10 below

Paul Wall
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  586
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Paul Wall Lil Keke Slim Thug
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paul Wall, Lil Keke & Slim Thug Team Up On "Still Sippin"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject