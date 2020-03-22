Paul George continues to raise his profile in the NBA every single year and thanks to his play out on the court, he has his very own signature shoe. This year, the fourth installment was released in the form of the Nike PG 4. Fans have been a bit skeptical in regards to this silhouette although, over the past few weeks, we have received numerous dope colorways that will surely appeal to all of the ballplayers out there.

Fans of Nike and Jordan Brand will know that the "Bred" colorway is a staple. Of course, this is the colorway made famous by Michael Jordan while playing for the Chicago Bulls. The upper of this sneaker is black while red highlights find their way all throughout the silhouette. It's a look that suits the model to perfection and if you need something for your upcoming rec league basketball season, these are certainly a great option that you'll want to check out.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these to drop on April 18th for $110 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

