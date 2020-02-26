Paul George's signature sneaker line with Nike has been frequently applauded for its dope silhouettes. The affordable sneaker has seen numerous iterations over the years, including some video games and space-themed colorways. Fans were curious to see what the Nike PG 4 would look like and when the shoe was revealed, some were disappointed, while others were excited. The silhouette has proven to be polarizing although for now, it seems to be doing just fine on the market.

The latest PG 4 colorway to be revealed is the "Oreo" offering which can be found below. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe features white and black mesh uppers. The Nike swoosh is black while the midsole is white with grey speckles splattered all the way throughout. It may be a simple colorway but there are plenty of subtle details to keep you excited.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping on Monday, March 16th, for $110 USD. If you need something clean for the court, these will definitely be a great option. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike