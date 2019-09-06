Josh Gordon was reinstated by the NFL approximately three weeks ago, and he figures to play a crucial part in the New England Patriots' offense this season as they look to capture a second straight Super Bowl title.

On Friday, Gordon issued his first statement since being reinstated and explained that he will not be addressing his past issues with substance abuse moving forward. Instead, he will be focusing his attention on the here and now.

The statement reads:

"Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season. It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am entirely grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue. Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field."

Gordon, 28, enters the 2019 season having not played in the NFL since December 16, 2018, as he stepped away from the sport to focus on his mental health. In 11 games with the team last season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pats will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, which will include the raising of their 2018-19 championship banner.