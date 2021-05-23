Patrick Paige II Grabs Westside McFly For "Big Plays"

Patrick Paige II just dropped off If I Fail Are We Still Cool? and the project is being hailed as one of the best projects of the year. The project mixes soul, rap, hip-hop, R&B, and pop very effectively. There's a little bit of something for everyone on this one. One of the fan favorites on the album is "Big Plays," featuring Westside McFly.

A jump instrumental comprised of a bouncy synth and excited percussions will make you nod your head in satisfaction. Paige steps onto the track with a sick flow, weaving his words around the sporadic drums. The chorus is amped and hype, which is effective at getting it stuck at your head. Turn "Big Plays" up loud.

Quotable Lyrics

I make big plays, boss moves

Money on the line, all the time

I just gotta shine, ouchea on the grind

Make a way, tryna make a way

Tryna make a way