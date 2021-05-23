The Internet's Patrick Paige II Drops Off "If I Fail Are We Still Cool?"

The Internet was amazing as a group, but they're just as good separate. We've received dope albums from Syd and Steve Lacy somewhat recently, and now Patrick Paige II is making his name known. He may not be the most known member of the crew, but that should slowly change after If I Fail Are We Still Cool? really starts circulating.

Patrick Paige II's smooth bars mixed with some truly amazing and chill production helps this album shine. It feels right at home in the catalog of his fellow group members. So if you love The Internet, this is definitely an album you need to be bumping. If I Fail Are We Still Cool? runs for 17 tracks and features appearances from Saba, Forte Bowie, Westside McFly, Ohana Bam, Syd, Steve Lacy, Allen Love, Durand Bernarr, and Paco TP. Stream Patrick Paige II's sophomore album and let us know what you think below.