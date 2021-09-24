Patrick Beverley is one of the grittiest defenders in the entire NBA, and opposing teams hate playing against him. Over the last few years, Beverley has been showing out on the Los Angeles Clippers, although as many fans know, he is going to be spending this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the downgrade in franchises, Beverley is eager to get back onto the court and show people just how well he can play when paired up with guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Recently, Beverley was on an Instagram live session where he was asked about this upcoming season and some of the experiences he has been through as of late. At one point in the interview, Beverley was asked who was the hardest player to guard is, and that's when he gave props to one of the youngest stars in the league.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Easy, so far it’s been Luka," Beverley explained. Over the years, the Clippers have had plenty of showdowns against the Mavericks, which means Beverley understands firsthand just how difficult it is to play against a guy like Luka Doncic. At this point, Doncic is considered to be one of the best players in the league, and Beverley's glowing review is an example of why fans are so high on him.

As this season goes on, we're sure Luka and Beverley will be battling quite a bit whenever the Mavs and T-Wolves go up against each other. For now, however, the edge certainly has to go to the Slovenian.