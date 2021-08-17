Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Pat Bev has been traded for the second time in a couple of days, ending up as a member of the Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will receive Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez in return.

Woj explains that with this trade, the Timberwolves get a tough, defensive-minded leader for its young roster. The Grizzlies also add more talent to their squad through their acquisitions.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

So far, Beverley has not commented on his move to Minnesota. We will keep you posted once/if he does.

Wolves fans are excited about what Beverley brings to the team, and Clippers fans are remembering him as one of the core members of their group.