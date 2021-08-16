Patrick Beverley has consistently been one of the better defensive guards in the NBA over the last few years and while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, he has been an absolute menace. While some players hate going up against him, his teammates have always loved him for his energy and everything that he brings to the table on a nightly basis.

Interestingly enough, Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu were all traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last night in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. This is a trade that raised some eyebrows as many felt like the Clippers got worse. Regardless, fans were waiting on Beverley's response to all this, especially since he's known for always repping the Clippers with pride.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the end, Beverley was very accepting of this trade and it's clear that he wants to make the best out of this new situation. While taking to Twitter, Beverley simply wrote "Grit and Grind. Let’s GO." While this move might not be ideal for Beverley, he will now get to play with some of the best young stars in the league, so it's certainly not all bad for the veteran guard.

As for Rondo, some believe he could be waived which would make him a free agent. The Grizzlies have yet to make a decision, although one could come sooner rather than later. In terms of the Clippers, they were looking to unload roster players as they were over the limit. Whether or not this move will make a difference for them in Kawhi Leonard's absence, remains to be seen.