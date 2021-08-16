The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the veteran point guard is headed back to the team that drafted him.

"The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis -- and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal," Woj announced on Twitter, Sunday. "Memphis gets salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with trade."



Harry How / Getty Images

Bledsoe was originally drafted by the Clippers in 2010 where played backup to legendary point guard Chris Paul. He stayed in Los Angeles through 2013, when he was traded to the Suns.

The two-time All-Defensive Team is set to earn $18.125 million in 2021-22 and another $19.375 in 2022-23. Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season for the Pelicans

Bledsoe will be an important addition to a Clippers lineup that will be without their star, Kawhi Leonard, for a possibly significant period of time while he recovers from a torn ACL.

As for the Grizzlies' new additions, Patrick Beverley is set to make $14.3M, Rajon Rondo at $7.5M, and Daniel Oturu at $1.5M.

