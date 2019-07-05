Patrick Beverley is one of the most energetic defenders in the league and during the Los Angeles Clippers first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, he was an absolute terror while guarding Kevin Durant. Beverley decided to re-sign with the Clippers and is ready to turn them into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Beverley has a lot of pride in his team, so it's no surprise that he would clap back at a fan for saying something defamatory.

Last night, a fan hopped on Twitter and told Beverley that the Clippers are the Junior Varsity team of Los Angeles and will never measure up to the standards of the Lakers. The Clippers have never been to the conference finals before and the fan made sure to remind Beverley of that. That's when Beverley decided to rip the fan apart saying "U must have been sleep for the past 2 years. Yal ok with big stars and still losing. Makes me question your character. Happy 4th my guy."

The Lakers haven't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2012 and over the last few seasons, the Clippers have been the better team by a wide margin. With AD on the Lakers and Kawhi potentially on the way, this would obviously change although for now, Beverley has a good point.