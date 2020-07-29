PartyNextDoor & Drake Repped OVO On "Recognize"

Clearly, today has been a productive day for hip-hop music across the years. Not only did we see releases like 1997's Bone Thugs-N-Harmony classic The Art Of War (a staggering twenty-three years ago), but we also saw the arrival of OVO's own PartyNextDoor, who debuted six years ago with PartyNextDoor 2. And while some felt the album didn't live up to PND's potential, there were a few gems to be found throughout -- some of which still hold up all these years later.

Naturally, there's much spectacle around any given Drake feature, and "Recognize" was no exception. Billed as the project's third single, the restrained banger found both PND and Drizzy taking to a lush self-produced instrumental, with the former kicking his melodic flow up a few notches for the occasion. A star in his own right, the Canadian singer held his own alongside Drizzy, going so far as to edge out on top with an impressive performance. Revisit the track now, and sound off -- do you still keep this OVO anthem in your rotation?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Turn fuckin' you to a habit

I could name a lot of things any other man

Won’t do for you, I do for you

When I hit you at your condo real late

Check the scene and see if you straight