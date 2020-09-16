mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Readies Upcoming Album With French Montana & Conway Collab

Aron A.
September 16, 2020 14:42
Kickback
Papoose Feat. Conway & French Montana

Papoose teams up with Conway and French Montana for a certified East Coast banger.


Papoose is coming through heavy in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Endanger Species. The rapper released a brand new single off of the project titled, "Kickback" ft. Conway and French Montana. Pap and Conway swap bars as French Montana's off-kilter sing-rap style ties everything together on the hook.

"Conway is one of my favorite new artists on the scene and I’m happy to see French Montana's success. We go way back," Papoose told Complex of the new song. "Happy they both gave me the opportunity to work with them. 'Kickback' is a certain forceful recoil, when a gun is fired. That's how I felt when I heard this track"

Papoose's forthcoming project, Endangered Species is due out on October 9th. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics
A deep freezer full of beef, I never squashed none
Staten Island, BX, Queens, Brooklyn to Harlem
Yo Conway, we strong as the island Rakim Allah from
Smooth operator like Kane, who get the job done?

