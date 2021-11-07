Papoose Is Back With "October"

While retirement is on the horizon for Papoose, he's going out with a bang. The rapper has been delivering one project every month since the top of 2021. While there are only a few months left in the year, each project is a reminder of why he's one of the skilled rappers to step to the mic. He's gone bar-for-bar from some of the greatest and enlisted iconic producers for beats.

Pap just came through with his latest tape, October. This one includes seven tracks in total with minimal features. Fabolous links up with Pap on "I Got A Plan" while Manson, Downtown, and Capo earn credits on the final song, "Comrades."

Check out the latest project from Papoose below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.