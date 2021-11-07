mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Is Back With "October"

Aron A.
November 07, 2021 17:12
1.3K Views
62
0
CoverCover

October
Papoose

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Papoose delivers his latest project.


While retirement is on the horizon for Papoose, he's going out with a bang. The rapper has been delivering one project every month since the top of 2021. While there are only a few months left in the year, each project is a reminder of why he's one of the skilled rappers to step to the mic. He's gone bar-for-bar from some of the greatest and enlisted iconic producers for beats.

Pap just came through with his latest tape, October. This one includes seven tracks in total with minimal features. Fabolous links up with Pap on "I Got A Plan" while Manson, Downtown, and Capo earn credits on the final song, "Comrades."

Check out the latest project from Papoose below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Papoose Is Back With "October"
62
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject