On Monday, May 30th, "Conceited" rapper Remy Ma celebrated her 42nd birthday, and her husband Papoose made a point to deliver some extra special love to the New York native on his Instagram feed. "Debates about who the baddest! I don't even participate," he captioned his first upload, which shows his wife posing on the piano in a beautiful orange outfit and some strappy heels.

"I'm just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his laddy wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!!!"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Not long after, Pap returned with a video of him and his wife walking hand-in-hand with their daughter through a colourful hallway of mirrors. "Happy born day the #queen #BlackLove."

Finally, the "Back On My Bullshit" rapper took us back in time with a back and forth of him and Remy trading bars. "Happy born day to the Queen. @bet #longevity #24 2-gether 4-Ever #BlackLove."

Over on her own feed, the There's Something About Remy recording artist posted a sultry TikTok, flaunting plenty of cleavage while lip-syncing. "I wanna say 'Thank You' to everyone that called, texted, posted, bought me a gift, and/or came to see me for my birthday!" she captioned the video.

"Sidebar: Geminis are the best! Double Sidebar: It's not up for debate," she added before encouraging followers to snag tickets to her upcoming event and dubbing herself "#TheRealestRapBitchAlive."

Check it all out below – Happy Birthday, Remy Ma!