Pamela Anderson has reportedly split up with her boyfriend of over two years, Adil Rami, accusing the French soccer star of cheating on her and living a double life. The couple have been linked together since May 2017, when the 51-year old former model was seen supporting Rami during France's World Cup title run.

Anderson opened up about her love life in a scathing instagram post, in which she labeled Rami a "monster" and tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an organization she advocates for.

The IG post reads:

It’s hard to accept 💔



The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie.

I was scammed,

led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated

to find out in the last few days.

That he was living a double life.

He used to joke about other players

who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives.

He called those men monsters. ?



But this is worse. He lied to all.

How is it possible

to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this -

I’m sure there were others.

He is the monster.

How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial

and not be wise enough or able to help myself.

According to People, Anderson also went on to accuse Rami of “physical and emotional torture” in a follow-up comment.

“I feel used. Betrayed and hurt. But I should’ve known better. The jealousy. The physical and emotional torture. It was all a mirror of his own actions,” she wrote. “I did try to leave 10 times. Every time he chased me to say he’d die without me. He’d go to therapy. He wouldn’t hurt me again. He wanted us to live in Malibu one day. I even emailed my friend who owns LA team for him for next year. Like he asked me to.”

Rami, 33 responded with an IG post of his own, denying the accusation that he was living a double life.