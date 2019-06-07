Palace and Adidas Originals have teamed up once again, this time for a collection of Adidas Superstars.

The Palace x Adidas Superstar, each priced at $130, will release today, June 7 exclusively at the Palace web store and at Palace shops starting at 11am. ET.

The London-based skate shop crafted a trio of monochromatic versions of the classic low-top, including white and black iterations, as well as an eye-catching neon yellow joint.

Each of the Palace Superstar collabs are constructed of a smooth leather with "Palace" text above the perforated three stripes branding, and off white shell toes and midsoles. The kicks also come equipped with both Palace and Adidas logos on the tongue, while Palace branding handles the heel tab and insole.

Take a closer look at all three styles below.

Palace x Adidas Originals Superstar/PalaceSkateboards

