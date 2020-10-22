PA Salieu Unleashes Powerful New Song "B***K"

PA Salieu has been the one to look out for. Though relatively low-key, his passion and hunger could be felt through his tone on every track. "Frontline" went crazy and he continued dumping out bangers, displaying just how many styles he has in the bag. He's continued to drop off big bangers, though many have been waiting on a full-length project to drop. Perhaps that's in the pipeline for 2021 since he's been keeping the streets on fire with every single tune.

Salieu celebrates everything Black on his latest single, "B***K." His new single dives deeper into the sounds of dancehall, rather than trap with an experimental island-vibe to the production. It's another solid offering from one of the most promising young talents out right now. Peep the tune.

Quotable Lyrics

I am fed up, treat me like I'm nobody

Tomorrow if I'm dead up, say I'm in a gang

Play wanna step through, dey wan' never comfy

But the power of the bless gonna bless them