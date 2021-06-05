mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pa Salieu & slowthai Deliver High Energy On "Glidin"

Aron A.
June 05, 2021 10:33
Pa Salieu & slowthai have a festival-ready banger just in time for the summer.


Pa Salieu has been the one to watch ever since he dropped, "Frontline" in 2018. The rapper has been blowing up in the past year alone, culminating in the release of his debut mixtape, Send Them To Conventry in November 2020. He's been relatively low-key ever since with fans anticipating to witness the project performed live at festivals in a post-COVID world which seems more than likely with the increase in vaccines. 

With summer just about here, Pa Salieu is back with his first single of 2021 with some help from slowthai. The two team up for their new single, "Glidin'" where they deliver high-energy and an animated charm that's impossible to recreate.

Check out the latest offering from the two rappers below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
In a while crocodile, see you later
Born in a war, got called for a hater
Girl want di nurture, not in my nature
Always been a worker, with a likkle flavour

