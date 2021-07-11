This past season was a very difficult one for the Orlando Magic as they had to deal with some pretty terrible play on the court. With high-profile players getting traded off the team, the Magic didn't have much to work with and by the end of the season, they were close to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. As a result of these performances, the team decided to fire head coach Steve Clifford, and since that time, they have been seeking a brand new coach.

Finding coaches is never easy as it is difficult to gauge which man is right for the job. After all, there are dozens of coaches and assistant coaches looking for work, and narrowing down the best fit for your team is a very harrowing experience. Luckily for the Magic, they were finally able to find their guy over the weekend.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Magic have officially hired Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley. Mosley has years of experience under his belt and he even got to coach the Mavs' summer league team over the past few years. Mosley has been one of the biggest coaching prospects out there and now, he will finally get his head coaching job.

This is big news for the Magic, and it will be interesting to see how Mosley performs in his new role. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the NBA.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images