While the Orlando Magic has been trying to build its roster over the last few years, it's clear that things haven't always worked out for them. Compared to the rest of the league, the Magic are in a smaller market which usually leads to constant rebuilds and uncertainty. In 2021, they traded multiple solid players at the deadline as guys like Aaron Gordon wanted out of the franchise. This created a headache for head coach Steve Clifford, who had to make do with a fairly weak squad.

In the end, the Magic went 21-51, all while finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. According to Yahoo! Sports, the Magic and Clifford have been in talks since the end of the season, and today, they agreed to mutually part ways. In fact, the team is now looking at Terry Stotts, who was recently let go by the Portland Trail Blazers.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Magic will be able to get Stotts although if one thing is for certain, this team is in for a long and strenuous rebuild. These types of undertakings don't happen overnight and as it stands, Magic fans are in for a few more years of suffering.

