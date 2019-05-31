Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Stedman Graham have been together for quite some time now and it seems as though their relationship continues to thrive. When your partner is someone as successful as Oprah, it can be hard sometimes to make a name for yourself which can lead to failed unions from time to time. Despite this, Oprah and Stedman have stayed strong over the years and recently, Graham opened up about the two while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Graham was there to promote his book "Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself," although the conversation inevitably led to his relationship with Oprah.

"The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her. So, I'm dedicated to her happiness, and so, that's great for her," Graham explained. "I want her to be the best she can possibly be, and she's done a pretty good job of doing that. So, for me, I've been able to find my own happiness and to find my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities, and I'm satisfied with that. I'm happy with that. The combination – when you have a partner that's able to self-actualize their potential, and you're able to self-actualize yours, then you know, one, and one equals about six."

It's clear that these two have a pretty healthy relationship that plenty of other high-profile couples could learn from. It also helps that Oprah has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

