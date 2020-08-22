Onyx is one of the most legendary hip-hop groups out there and over the years, they have continued to excite fans. Hailing from New York, the group embraced the sounds of the city while adding their own unique spin to the genre. 25 years ago in 1995, Fredro Starr, Sticky Fingaz, and Sonny Seeza helped come through with the group's sophomore album, called All We Got Iz Us. To this day, the project remains a classic, and now, the group has teamed up with Ewing Athletics for a commemorative pair of the Ewing Rogue Hi.

This sneaker has that signature Rogue look, with its chunky midsole and crisscrossed straps on the upper. The shoe encapsulates the vibe of the album's cover art, as we are met with some black and grey leather on the upper, all while red is placed on the outsole. We also get Onyx's signature logo on the tongue. According to Fredro Starr, the group's aesthetics on a Ewing shoe made all of the sense in the world.

“Onyx has the best logo in hip-hop, Ewing has the best shoe in hip-hop, so this is a classic,” continued Fredro. “Ewing played for the Knicks, but we were rocking with him since the Georgetown days – I don’t even know how many orange and blue joints I had. Onyx partnering with Ewing is that New York. Can’t get more New York than this.”

If you're looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Monday, August 24th for $140 USD on the EwingAthletics.com website.

Image via Ewing Athletics

