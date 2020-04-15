mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

One Acen Flips Biggie's "Big Poppa" Into An Afrobeats Smash

Aron A.
April 14, 2020 20:58
One Acen releases "LOVESICK" with an incredibly obvious sample of Biggie's "Big Poppa."


Anyone who decides to remix a classic record has to be sure that they'd at least do the original justice, especially if you're taking on an iconic hit. The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" is still a record that will pretty much go off in any sort of environment. It's loved by all which means that even sampling or interpolating it has to be done with at least a solid fraction of the swag as Biggie.

UK artist One Acen has a few hits under his sleeve but over the past few days, he returned with a little leak. Titled "LOVESICK," One Acen samples "Big Poppa" with a fusion of afrobeats combined. Though it surely doesn't exceed the original, One Acen does kill his new track, "LOVESICK."

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Won't forget the last words that you said
Before you let me leave
You told me the love was dead
And now I can't rest in peace

