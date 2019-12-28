One Acen Enlists Chip, JME & Ghetts For "Xpensive Habits" Remix

One Acen hit us with a serious banger this past summer with "Xpensive Habits." The song became an anthem for the fall, making rounds from the UK to the US and back. Acen returned with the remix this week including some familiar names. Enlisting JME, Chip and Ghetts, he takes the club banger and turns it into a posse cut that finds elements of grime into the song's spirit with a stand out verse from Ghetts and JME. Acen's melodic delivery is, however, reflected in JME's verse. Chip comes through for the final verse, closing things out with an earworm of a verse.

One Acen released his last project, SexyOddRose last year but it appears as though he might be revving up for big tings in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

On the real what I spend on my clothes

To be real, should be spent on a home

T.B.H I might spend on my bae

T.B.H I don't spend on a hoe