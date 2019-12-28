mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

One Acen Enlists Chip, JME & Ghetts For "Xpensive Habits" Remix

Aron A.
December 27, 2019 20:54
57 Views
10
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Xpensive Habits (Remix)
One Acen Feat. JME, Ghetts & Chip

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Xpensive Habits" gets the remix treatment.


One Acen hit us with a serious banger this past summer with "Xpensive Habits." The song became an anthem for the fall, making rounds from the UK to the US and back. Acen returned with the remix this week including some familiar names. Enlisting JME, Chip and Ghetts, he takes the club banger and turns it into a posse cut that finds elements of grime into the song's spirit with a stand out verse from Ghetts and JME. Acen's melodic delivery is, however, reflected in JME's verse. Chip comes through for the final verse, closing things out with an earworm of a verse.

One Acen released his last project, SexyOddRose last year but it appears as though he might be revving up for big tings in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
On the real what I spend on my clothes
To be real, should be spent on a home
T.B.H I might spend on my bae
T.B.H I don't spend on a hoe

One Acen
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  57
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
One Acen JME Ghetts Chip uk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS One Acen Enlists Chip, JME & Ghetts For "Xpensive Habits" Remix
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject