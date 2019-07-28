Quentin Tarantino has been taking Hollywood by storm since the early 1990s. From Dusk till Dawn and Reservoir Dogs were two of his earliest films, and critics have gotten used to Tarantino's penchant for shock value and twists. For the writer and director's latest film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, he decided to create a fictional story set in the real-life Hollywood landscape in 1969. The film has given Tarantino the best movie opening of his storied career.

The movie has grossed a total of $40.3 million during its debut weekend, as reported by Deadline. On Friday, it earned $16.85 million, which includes Thursday’s $5.8 million. Then, on Saturday, it raked in $13.36 million. Top cities for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood were Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Portland, and Las Vegas. Django Unchained remains Tarantino's highest-grossing film, but Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is on track to beat it. Django brought in $425 million, which is roughly how much Once Upon a Time needs to make to break even. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, alongside Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino.