OMB Peezy Takes On Nas' "One Mic" For His Latest Freestyle

OMB Peezy didn't wait long to drop off something new for his fans. Just a few weeks after dropping the "Somebody" freestyle, it looks like he's back with another one. This time around the rapper takes on the iconic instrumental for Nas' "One Mic." OMB Peezy delivers his own take of the track, even reworking the hook on the song. He comes through detailing survival, paranoia, betrayal, and looking back on how far he's come. "Help a n***a climb to the top, I'm tryna get them bands/ Even when you be the one to feed 'em, they gon' bite you hand/ Move up out the city, while you beef a n***a, they gon' say you ran," he raps on the song.

Peep the rapper's latest effort below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Get one way, goin' the wrong way down that one way

Ain't scared of death, we all gotta die one day

Grew up around murder, all a n***a know is gunplay

Gunplay, we gon' hit a n***a block the dumb way