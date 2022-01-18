OMB Peezy Shares New Single "Never Leave"

2021 was a hell of a year for OMB Peezy. The Mobile, AL rapper kicked the year off with the release of his project, Too Deep For Tears before unloading his second collaborative effort with Drum Dummie, In The Meantime 2, which dropped in November. Still, the rapper's remained consistently releasing music, even after already dropping a body of work less than two months ago.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest offering, "Never Leave." This time, he veers away from the hard-hitting production for something more soothing where he flexes his vocal chops a bit more and showcases more of his emotional side.

It seems that we can expect OMB Peezy to keep a consistent stream of music this year, as well. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin' 'round with my heater

She beggin' me never to leave her

They say it's cheaper to kill, it's cheaper to teach

No lie, make her a believer

Ridin' through the bottom, whole lot of choppas

How much these worth? Take 'em to the otherside

Somebody gon' die when these burst