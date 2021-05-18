OMB Peezy Releases "Streets Made Me (R.I.P Taedo)"

OMB Peezy has consistently delivered a project every year since he emerged. His ability to turn out new music is not only impressive but authentic -- each track divulges a tale of the streets that's continued to weigh on him. The rapper came through at the top of the year with the release of his latest body of work, Too Deep For Tears. Since then, he's dropped off new singles as the summer approaches.

This weekend, the rapper slid through with his emotional new record, "Streets Made Me (R.I.P. Taedo)." The new single from Peezy details the heartbreak and pain of the loss of friends due to the volatile nature of the streets.

Peep the latest offering from OMB Peezy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tough n***as get big bags on they head

Feel like an animal, they just put a tracker on my leg

Gettin' money just to trick it off, he hustlin' backwards

All these n***as wanna push, you could get took, I been on the edge