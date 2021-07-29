OMB Peezy Drops Off His New Single "Godly"

Mobile, Alabama is having a moment right now. With artists like Yung Bleu and Rylo Rodriguez propping up the city, Mobile is producing some incredible talent right now. OMB Peezy has certainly been a significant player in the local scene whose seen success across the country. These days, he's keeping the streets locked with tons of new music, though it might be difficult to find it on DSPs. Instead, he's been taking it back to basics by unleashing new tracks on his YouTube page.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest track, "Godly." Maintaining his signature meldoci delivery, he tackles production carried by warm piano chords as he details the losses but more importantly, the triumphs. "Standin' at the top of the building, I'm feelin' Godly/ From the bottom, ain't gotta show you no proof, we had it the hardest," he raps on the song.

Peep the latest from OMB Peezy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't pull up on his block for nothin'

We servin' rock and choppa clutchin'

Poppin' something, ain't got this glock for nothin'