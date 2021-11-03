Ola Runt Releases "Henchmen Crime Family: Life Of Sin"

Ola Runt's raw and authentic storytelling has made him one of the most exciting artists to emerge in Atlanta. Though his legal issues have presented several hurdles in his career, he always manages to find a way to keep his fanbase satisfied with new music. This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Henchmen Crime Family: Life Of Sin. Putting his own spin on the mafia theme, his latest project dives into the muddy trap sounds that he's known for. Though there are no features on the project, he does enlist a slew of producers to bring the project to life including AR, Bobby Raps, Hollo, Diablo, Fizzle, KuttaBeatz, YB, TK808, and more.

