The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced a new "City Edition" uniform on Tuesday morning, one that pays tribute to the victims, survivors and all else impacted by the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

According to today's press release, the Thunder partnered with the OKC National Memorial & Museum to create the uniforms, which will be worn for select games in the 2019-20 season.

The uniform design, featuring a black base with “Oklahoma City” in gold-lined letters, features symbols that represent elements of the memorial.

Other details include, per NBA.com:

"The times 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts, reflecting the innocence of the city at 9:01 before the attack, followed by the time the city began to come together and heal at 9:03. The white on the side of the shorts represents the Reflecting Pool, a shallow depth of water that provides comfort and peace. “Service,” “Honor” and “Kindness” appear above the jersey’s tag – reflecting the ideals of the Oklahoma Standard, and the manner in which Oklahoma citizens treat one another and their community."

Check out all four of OKC's revamped uniforms for the 2019-20 season below.

NBA