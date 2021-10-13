Offset Jim Makes The UK Connection On "Chinese K" Ft. Aitch

Bay Area's Offset Jim has gone from a regional favorite to one of the most promising underground acts right now. The flurry of music he's released this year has been steadily leading up to the release of Rich Off The Pack, his next studio project. This week, he unveiled a brand new single off of the project titled, "Chinese K" featuring an appearance from Manchester's Aitch. Though it might be an unlikely pairing of rappers, Jim proves that his reach is far beyond the West Coast on this record. His apathetic delivery swings through the chilling production before Aitch slides through and matches his cool.

Rich Off The Pack will also include features from EST Gee, Kenny Beats, and ALLBLACK.

Peep the tracklist below.

Members Only Face Card ft. Kenny Beats Regular Make No Sense ft. Babyface Ray Stepping On N****s ft. ALLBLACK Leave Nothing Thugs Cry Off White Mikes ft. EST Gee Chinese K ft. Aitch

Quotable Lyrics

Smoke blunts big as lil n***as

Dior to the floor, you ain't Hilfiger

Drop a 4 in a 20, got me feelin' groovy

Got your bitch off a perc, finna make a movie