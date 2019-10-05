After taking the sneaker world by storm with "The Ten" collection, Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has continued to make dope sneakers with Nike and as we head into the late stages of 2019, he is shifting his focus to track and field. One of the silhouettes to come from this obsession with runners is the Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer which features a peculiar shape and spikes all throughout the outsole.

There are three colorways of this model hitting the market and in an earlier report, it was revealed that the shoe would be coming out on October 24th. According to py_rates, the release date has been changed to later this year as the tentative drop is scheduled for December 12th. Each colorway will cost $150 USD.

If you're interested in getting swagged out for your latest season of track and field, these will be a great addition to your collection. Since it's an Off-White collab, it will probably be a little difficult to get your hands on these, so stay alert on release day.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're an easy skip.

Image via @pyleaks

