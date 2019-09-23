Virgil Abloh has been the king of fashion over the past couple of years and one of his biggest forays into streetwear has been his collaboration with Nike. After dropping "The Ten" back in 2017, Abloh and Nike have continued to work together and some new silhouettes have been brought to the forefront. One of the latest collaborations on the way is the Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer which is coming in three colorways. These colorways are white, fuschia, and blue.

There hasn't been very much release information for these but according to @py_rates_ on Instagram, you can expect these to drop next month. Yes, that's right, these are slated to be released on Thursday, October 24th for $150 USD.

As with any Off-White x Nike collab, these are going to be extremely limited and will certainly rise in price on the resale market. If you do plan on copping these, be prepared to take a few Ls in the process. Sneakerheads know just how hard it can be to get these shoes and this release won't be any easier than the other ones.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this shoe and whether or not you plan on copping them.

Image via @pyleaks

Image via @pyleaks

Image via @pyleaks