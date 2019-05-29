Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Nike have been going beyond "The Ten" lately and are venturing into some new territory with the reports that they are teaming up again for the women-only Nike Waffle Racer. We already reported on a white and green colorway of the shoe but now, there is a brand new model being teased by the Twitter account @pyleaks. This colorway is being listed as "Black/White/Fuchsia" and looks much more vibrant than the colorway which was already shown off before.

The majority of the upper is black although it is completely covered by a white mesh overlay that adds some depth to the aesthetic of the shoe. As for the back of the midsole, it's black but the rest of the midsole is fuchsia that extends to the outsole where the spikes are. A black tongue and white Nike swoosh make up the rest of the details of the sneaker.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the shoe, although it will reportedly retail for $150 USD.

Let us know what you think about the model and whether or not you want to cop.