One of the biggest sneaker collaborations over the last few years has been Virgil Abloh's Off-White collection with Nike. There have been a plethora of shoes to come from the collab and now one more silhouette is being added to the list. This time, Abloh is giving his take on the women's Nike Waffle Racer which surely comes as a surprise when you think about how little we've seen of the Waffle Racer over the last few years. Despite this, Abloh has been focusing a lot on women's apparel thanks to his work with Serena Williams so a women's collection such as this isn't too much of a reach.

Thanks to the sneaker account @pyleaks, we now know what the first colorway of the Waffle Racer collection will look like. The model is being described as "WHITE/BLACK/ELECTRIC GREEN" which makes a lot of sense when you look at the overall design of the shoe.

White makes up the vast majority of the upper while creamy mesh accents can be found on the toe box and back heel, as well as the midsole. The bottom of the shoe features these same creamy beige spikes. Meanwhile, green laces finish off the look of the upper.

As of right now, there is no release date, although these are expected to cost $150 USD. Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker.