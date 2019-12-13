Virgil Abloh and Nike have joined forces once again for a collection of Off-White x Nike SB Dunk Lows, breaking the trend of their recent track-inspired sneaker collabs. The special edition Dunks will come in three different colorways including 'White/Pine Green', 'Grey/University Red' and 'University Gold/Midnight Navy.'

Nike has not yet announced the release details, but the arrival of official images on December 12 leads us to believe that the drop will take place sooner rather than later. Rumors suggest the collection is expected to launch on December 20.

Each of the leather-based Off-White x Nike SB Dunk Lows are highlighted by a unique, red lacing system that criss-crosses over the toe box and tongue. In traditional Off-White fashion, the kicks also come equipped with a white zip tie, an orange tag at the tail end of the Nike Swoosh, and Nike HQ's address etched in black on the medial side.

Continue scrolling for a full view of all three colorways, and stay tuned for the official release date.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike