Virgil Abloh's profile rose exponentially back in 2017 when his brand, Off-White, came out with a ten silhouette collaboration with Nike. The collection was one of the biggest things to happen to the world of sneakers this decade and sneakerheads went absolutely bonkers trying to acquire these shoes. Ever since the original "Ten," Nike and Virgil have linked up for even more new shoes and so far, the results have been pretty incredible.

The latest sneaker to get the Off-White treatment is the iconic Nike Dunk Low which has been a staple of the brand for a long time now. One of the latest colorways of the shoe to be shown off is the "Pine Green" version which comes with green overlays, white leather, and some red rope interweaved throughout. Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @hanzuying, we have some detailed images of the shoe, including what it looks like on-foot.

Even if you're not a fan of the Dunk Low, there is no denying that this shoe will be highly sought after once it's released so if you plan on copping, don't sleep. As of right now, these are slated to drop in October of this year, although be sure to stay tuned for updates.