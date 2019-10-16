Virgil Abloh and Nike have joined forces once again for a collection of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows, which will reportedly be available sometime in October.

Nike has not yet announced official release details but the trio of collaborative Dunks have already been revealed in detail, including the highly anticipated "University Red" joint.

The kicks come equipped with a light grey leather base on the mid-panel, toe, and ankle collar, contrasted by university red overlays, laces and inner lining. The Off-White Dunk Lows are highlighted by a unique lacing system that criss-crosses over the toe box and tongue, as well as all the familiar Off-White accents.

In addition to this red colorway, the Dunks will also be available in "Pine Green" and "University Gold/Midnight Navy." Check out the official photos below and stay tuned for the release date.

Stadium Goods

