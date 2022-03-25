Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand continues to be a staple of streetwear culture, even in Abloh's tragic passing. Off-White had teamed up with Nike for years on a plethora of great collaborations, and as it turns out, Nike has every intention of keeping the collaborations going. In fact, they even have a unique new Off-White x Nike Blazer Low which is set to release in just a couple of weeks from now.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a very unique construction, especially as it pertains to the midsole and the back heel. In terms of the first two colorways of this model, we have Black/Electro Green and White/University Red. Both colorways work great with their given silhouettes, and there is absolutely no doubt that fans will be intrigued by this new take on the Blazer Low.

It has been reported that these two new models will be dropping on April 8th for a price of $140 USD. Of course, they will be very limited, so be sure you're ready to take some Ls on release day. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Flight Club

Image via Flight Club



