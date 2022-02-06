LeBron James is one of the best basketball players on the planet. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that he would be consistently in the presence of some phenomenal sneakers. Of course, LeBron has his own signature line with Nike, and this has allowed him to get whatever pair of kicks he wants. If he wants something from Nike, all he has to do is put in the call, and someone from Nike is going to bless him with whatever he wants.

LeBron has also been known to get some custom kicks over the years, and that is exactly what happened recently as he linked up with famous customizer Chef Huy Le. As you will see in the post below, LeBron got himself something exclusive, that fans will certainly be salivating over.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the post from Complex Sneakers, you can see an Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Low custom. Of course, the Air Jordan 1 Low does not have an Off-White variation, which makes this custom a bit of a stretch. However, the creamy beige colors throughout are a truly nice touch, and there is no doubt that fans would be excited to get their hands on these if there was ever a real release.

Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.